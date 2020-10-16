The damaged grave of Shabir Khan, who was killed in action along the LoC in Naugam Sector on May 5, 1972, has been restored by the Indian Army.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Thursday said that it has resuscitated the grave of decorated Pakistan Army officer Mohd. Shabir Khan, who was killed in action along the LoC in Naugam Sector on May 5, 1972. The Army also shared a photograph of the epitaph, which read - 'In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh''.

"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," the Army said in a tweet.

Although Khan belonged to the enemy forces, the Indian Army said, every fallen soldiers deserves respect after his death irrespective of the country he belonged to.

"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is Indian Army for the world," the Army added.

