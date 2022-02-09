Palakkad | Jagran News Desk: Babu, the man who was trapped in a cleft on a mountain face in Kerala's Palakkad district for the last 2 days, has been rescued by the Indian Army hours after the rescue operation was launched today morning. The Army first maintained ta contact with him and provided him food and water. Within hours, the Army rescued the boy and hauled him to safety.

Videos from the site showed the youth being helped up the mountain by Army personnel, who are part of the specialised teams which arrived here last night from Bengaluru, by strapping him to one of the rescuers. The visuals also showed the rescue team slowly climbing up by making stops in between to give the youth some rest.

#VIDEO || Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains extends his thanks to the Indian Army after being rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation.



The youth was hauled up to safety by 10:10 am by the Army personnel and successfully completed the massive rescue effort, perhaps the first of its kind in the state, which involved local bodies, NDRF, Coast Guard with the Air Force also standing by to chip in. Babu was trapped in a recess on the mountain face, between rocks, in the scorching heat with no water or food since Monday.

According to locals, the youth, along with two others had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway. However, Babu continued to climb to the top, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

After two days, when the matter came to light, the Army Teams were mobilised overnight and rescue operations were started at around 5:45 am today. Two Army teams were moved on requisition from the state government.

#VIDEO || Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Kerala's Palakkad has now been rescued. Teams of the @adgpi had undertaken the rescue operation.



One team of 12 personnel from Madras Regiment Centre, Wellington, consisting of mountain qualified personnel with specialist equipment reached by road at the location at early hours on Wednesday. The second team of 22 personnel from Parachute Regiment centre, Bangalore also moved by aircraft to Sulur and reached the spot by 4:00 am. Communication was established with the boy first to know whether he is safe and alive.

