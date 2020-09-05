In a heartwarming gesture amid border tensions, the Indian Army on Saturday rescued three Chinese nationals - two men and a woman - who lost their way at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Sikkim.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a heartwarming gesture amid border tensions, the Indian Army on Saturday rescued three Chinese nationals - two men and a woman - who lost their way at an altitude of 17,500 feet in Sikkim. The Army also offered the Chinese nationals food and given them medical assistance. The Army also shared pictures in which they are seen offering food and giving oxygen supply to the Chinese nationals while one of the soldiers check their car, which apparently broke down in the high altitude region.

"IndianArmy extends help and #Medical assistance to stranded Chinese citizens at the India - China Border of North Sikkim at altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For Indian Army Humanity is foremost," the Army wrote on Twitter along with the pictures.

The heartwarming gesture from the Indian Army came amid reports of the abduction of five Indian nationals from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly by the Chinese PLA troops. According to local media reports, the incident took place on September 3 when five local youths, who were working as porters with the Indian Army went missing from "Sera 7" area along the McMahon Line under Nacho Administration in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh.

The family members of the missing locals claimed that they were abducted by the Chinese PLA soldiers. A probe has been launched to find the missing youths.

The incident surfaced a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow, Russia to resolve the months-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma