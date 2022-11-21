Indian Army Prepares For Winter, Eyes On PLA Movements Around LAC

Indian Army to carry out operations in the high-altitude mountains of the Ladakh sector (ANI File Photo)

AS INDIAN Army’s transition to a winter posture all along the 3,488km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is underway, a close watch is being kept on the PLA’s western theatre command and movement of three combined armed brigades that the Chines army brought in as reserves one month prior to the 20th Party Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the eastern sector, the officials, quoted by HT said.

According to the officials, the winter posture of the Indian Army will depend on whether the three combined armed brigades return to their bases or remain positioned in the depth areas in the western theatre command. The dates for the 17th round of senior military officials' meetings have yet to be determined.

It is believed that two additional People's Liberation Army (PLA) brigades are stationed throughout Arunachal Pradesh, while a combined armed brigade is stationed as a reserve by the PLA in the vicinity of Phari Dzong in the Silliguri Corridor near the China-Bhutan border.

These three brigades were transferred from the PLA's Eastern and Southern theatre commands to the Western Theatre Command. As the 20th Party Congress is over and Xi Jinping has been elected president for a third term, the national security planners anticipate the PLA brigades to return to their old bases now. Otherwise, the Indian Army's winter deployment will also need to account for this extra personnel in the deep areas.

Since the PLA transgressions in East Ladakh in May 2020, External affairs minister S Jaishankar has been emphasising that peace and tranquillity on the LAC is the only key to restoring bilateral relations between the two countries.

However, on November 12, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande officially said that there had been no major drop in PLA soldier strength in Occupied Aksai Chin in Ladakh and that China has continued its infrastructure building along the LAC, HT reported.