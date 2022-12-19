'Indian Army Powerful, Govt Very Weak': Asaduddin Owaisi Over India-China Border Clash

ASADUDDIN Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Monday hit out at the central government for not conducting a debate in Parliament over the recent tussle between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang. He accused the Prime Minister of misleading the country by saying that no one had entered our territory.

"PM misled the country by saying that no one has entered our territory. There are satellite images that show that Chinese soldiers have occupied Depsang and Demchok. They will continue to grab our land yet the trade imbalance with them will continue?" said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, as quoted by news agency ANI.

PM misled the country by saying that no one has entered our territory. There are satellite images that show that Chinese soldiers have occupied Depsang & Demchok. They will continue to grab our land yet the trade imbalance with them will continue?: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/4PKC4CztYS — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The Lok Sabha MP demanded an all-party meeting or a debate in Parliament. He also said that the Indian Army is very powerful, but the government is very weak and is scared of China.

"Govt should call all-party meeting or conduct a debate in Parliament &tell us what decision they're taking on China. If govt shows political leadership then the whole country will support them. Army is very powerful but govt is very weak and is scared of China".

Govt should call all-party meeting or conduct a debate in Parliament &tell us what decision they're taking on China. If govt shows political leadership then the whole country will support them. Army is very powerful but govt is very weak & is scared of China: AIMIM chief A Owaisi pic.twitter.com/Ckq2Kl8M6H — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

On Thursday, Owaisi claimed that the Centre has kept the people and Parliament in the dark regarding the border issues with China.

"The Modi government has kept the people and the Parliament in the dark. Why is it scared of the truth about China coming out? What is Modi's interest in hiding the facts about Chinese aggression?" Owaisi tweeted and attached a snippet of a news article regarding "Chinese aggression" along the LAC.