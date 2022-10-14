Indian Army Pays Tribute To Dog 'Zoom' Who Died After Suffering Bullet Injuries In J-K Encounter | Watch

THE INDIAN Army officers paid tribute to Zoom, the assault dog who laid down his life in the line of duty after sustaining serious injuries in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Friday. Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aulja, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Chinar Corps laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains.

29 Army Dog Unit remembered Zoom who passed away at 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital (AFVH) where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Operation Tangpawa in Anantnag on October 9.

#IndianArmy officers lay wreath on mortal remains of Assault Canine 'Zoom'.



Zoom passed away at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, J&K on 9th Oct.#ZoomDog



Source: PR Defence pic.twitter.com/WlfmyDY8gw — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 14, 2022

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Indian Army Chinar Corps wrote, “Chinar Corps Cdr & all ranks paid homage to Army Assault Canine 'Zoom', who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 13 Oct 22 after suffering from gunshot wounds in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag of 09 Oct 22.”

According to Army officials, Zoom was stable after performing surgery on him. His fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on his face were treated. But his health deteriorated on Thursday. The Officials said Zoom was responding well on Thursday till 11:45 am when he started gasping and collapsed.

During the anti-terror operation last week, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the locations of the terrorist but also in disabling a terrorist. While executing the whole operation he sustained two gunshots. Despite being injured, he fought till the very end until he breathed his last on Thursday (October 13) at 11:45 am. "His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the terrorists," the officials said.

Earlier, the Indian Army Chinar Corps had taken to Twitter to wish Zoom a speedy recovery. "Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery," the official tweeted.