New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army may soon have a new indigenous song with Hindi lyrics to be played by military bands at the end of solemn national ceremonial events such as the Beating the Retreat ceremony according to a report by News 18.

Bids for the same had been invited by the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Ceremonial Welfare in July this year. They have received responses from three private players who are currently being evaluated.

According to the Army’s Request For Proposal (RFP) the new song will be dedicated to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers who attained martyrdom and their kin. The vendor will have to present the tune within 30 days of the finalisation of the contract for the first screening. The final rendition along with lyrics and music scores of the composed song and tune should be ready within 45 days of the contract being finalised. Further, as per the RFP, the Government of India will hold the intellectual property rights of the song.

Currently, several tunes played at military ceremonies in India have British origins. For example, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ played during passing out parades at various military academies is a tune that originated in Britain. Similarly, ‘Abide With Me’, is a Christian hymn, that is traditionally played as the last tune at the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29 every year. This is done before the participating bands march off to the popular tune of ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’.

Now, more focus is being given on the Indian tunes played at such ceremonies. This year some new tunes including ‘Swarnim Vijay’, were played during the Beating the Retreat ceremony, along with other band performances based on Indian tunes.

In 2020 last year, there were plans to drop the ‘Abide With Me’ tune in favour of ‘Vande Mataram’ as the closing tune of the ceremony. However, the British tune remained the same both last year and this year.

The RFP states that the new indigenous audio tune will be “sombre and suitable for playing as the final performance at the culmination of solemn national ceremonial events”. However, whether it will replace ‘Abide With Me’ or any other military tune is not clear.

Further, it is also being said that discussion is underway to include more indigenous texts in military training and strategic studies with a greater focus on Indian war heroes, leaders and thinkers. Talks are also being held to include pre-Independence terms, avoiding anglicised names for military exercises, and call signs, including aviation.

Earlier, the College of Defence Management recommended exploring ways of incorporating “relevant teachings” from ancient Indian texts such as Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Bhagavat Gita in the military training curriculum.

