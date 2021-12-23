New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Thursday announced a new messaging application called ASIGMA (Army Secure IndiGeneous Messaging Application) for in-house communication. The messaging app launched today has been developed entirely in-house by a team of officers of the Corps of Signals, an official statement said.

This app aims to provide a secure messaging network for army personnel so they do not have to rely on external apps such as WhatsApp and other platforms.

ASIGMA has been fielded on Army-owned hardware and it lends itself to lifetime support with future upgrades.

As per a notification by PIB, "The new application is being deployed on the Army's internal network as a replacement of Army Wide Area Network (AWAN) messaging application which has been in service for the past 15 years."

The above-mentioned messaging application meets all futuristic user requirements and boasts of an enhanced user experience that Army will require.

ASIGMA has a variety of contemporary features, including multi-level security, message prioritisation and tracking, dynamic global address book and various options to meet the Army's requirements, it noted.

"This future-ready messaging application will meet real-time data transfer and messaging requirements of the Army, especially in the backdrop of current geo-political security environment and is in line with the government of India's Make in India initiative," the statement said.

The Indian Army has braced automation in a major way, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, and is taking substantial steps towards paperless functioning, press release added.

"ASIGMA will further boost these efforts and will add to the host of other applications already being employed by the Army over its captive pan Army network," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

