A video released by the Indian Army shows accommodation for troops with beds, cupboards and heaters. Some rooms have single beds, while a living room has bunk beds.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the chilling part of the winter season and no solution to the border standoff with China in sight, the Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops. A video released by the Indian Army shows accommodation for troops with beds, cupboards and heaters. Some rooms have single beds, while a living room has bunk beds.

#WATCH Eastern Ladakh: In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector. pic.twitter.com/H6Sm5VG541 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

"Troops in the frontline are accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater for any emergent requirements," the army said in a statement.

The eastern Ladakh region witnesses temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November. In addition, road access to the region also gets affected for a brief period of time.

"In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector," the Army said.

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The situation deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties. At least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the attempt by the Chinese to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

Since then, the Indian Army and PLA held eight rounds of talks to de-escalate the tensions along the contested LAC without any breakthrough. During the last round of talks, both India and China have agreed that the front line troops of both countries will “exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation” along the LAC.

Posted By: Talib Khan