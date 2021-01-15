The Indian Army demonstrated combat swarm drones for the first time in public at the annual Army Day parade in the national capital on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army demonstrated combat swarm drones for the first time in public at the annual Army Day parade in the national capital on Friday. A total of 75 indigenously-developed drones flew together in a large swarm during the parade, offering a peek into their capabilities and potency.

The moment was shared by news agency ANI on Friday. "For the first time ever, Indian Army demonstrates combat swarm drones at the Army Day Parade 2021 in Delhi," the agency tweeted. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | For the first time ever, Indian Army demonstrates combat swarm drones at #ArmyDay parade 2021 in Delhi.

India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day today. In a strong message to China on the occasion, Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Friday that while the Army is committed to resolving the disputes through talks and political efforts, no one should make the mistake of testing its patience. Taking about Pakistan, the Army Chief said that the neighbouring country continues to provide a safe haven to terrorists.

"We are committed to resolve disputes through talks and political efforts but no one should make any mistake of testing out patience," the Army Chief said in his customary address on the occasion, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI. "I want to assure the country that the sacrifices of the Galwan heroes will not go waste. Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security."

