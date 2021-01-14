Indian Army Day 2021: Share these messages, wishes and quotes with veterans and soldiers of the Indian Army to thank them for their selfless service to the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian Army Day or Army Day is observed across the country on January 15 to celebrate the glorious history and salute the valiant soldiers and jawans of the Indian Army. On January 15 in 1949, General KM Cariappa took over the charge of Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Butcher. Thus, we celebrate Indian Army Day on January 15 every year.

On this day, special parades are being organised by the Indian Army to salute its veterans and soldiers who lost their lives on the line of duty. Gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded on this day. This year, the celebrations for Army Day have taken a hit because of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, people are advised to stay inside their homes and maintain social distancing. However, you need not worry as you can still share these messages, wishes and quotes with veterans and soldiers of the Indian Army to thank them for their selfless service to the country.

Army Day 2021 Wishes and Messages:

Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour or brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Born to fight, trained to kill, prepared to die, but never will. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

I am proud to be an indian, Salute Our Soldiers On Indian Army Day

Let us celebrate with pride the service rendered to the nation. By Our fearless and selfless warriors. Happy Indian Army Day!

This Nation Will Remain, The Land of the free, Only So Long As It is The Home of the Brave.. Indian Army Day 2021

You have never lived until You have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavor, The protected will never know! Happy Indian Army Day 2021

We fight to win and win with a knock out,because there are no runners up in war. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

It Is The Love For The Nation And People Of The Nation That Inspires Indian Army To Be Such A Strong And Inspiring Force. Indian Army Day

Army Day 2021 Quotes:

"I won't die in an accident or die of any disease I will go down in Glory" -- Major Sudhir Walia

"Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail" -- Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

"Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure" -- Captain Vikram Batra

"If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death" -- Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

"There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued" -- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

"If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha" -- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

"The enemy are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round" -- Major Somnath Sharma

Army Day 2021 WhatsApp and Facebook Status:

Tiranga Hai Aan Meri, Tiranga Hi Hai Shaan Meri, Tiranga Rahe Ooncha Sada Hamaara, Tirange Se Hai Dharti Mahaan Meri!

Kyon marte ho bewafa sanam k liye??? marna hai to maro hamare watan k liye, aise to 2 gaj jamin bhi nahi milegi dafan k liye desh k liye maroge to hasinaye bhi dupatta utar degi kafan k liye Happy Army Day 2021

