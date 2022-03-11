New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, resulting in the killing of its pilot and injuries to the co-pilot, officials said. The injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility, they said.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official said. The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in the Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said.

The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, was not known immediately, the Army officials said. The Cheetah helicopter, which was carrying a sick BSF jawan, crashed immediately after take-off. The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.



more details awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan