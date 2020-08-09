The 'Project Cheetah' has been pending for a long time and now the tri-services have decided to revive it, which is likely to cost the exchequer over Rs 3,500 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid border tensions with China, Indian armed forces have reportedly decided to revive 'Project Cheetah' and push for arming their Heron UAVs with laser-guided bombs, precision-guided munitions and anti-tank missiles. The 'Project Cheetah' has been pending for a long time and now the tri-services have decided to revive it, which is likely to cost the exchequer over Rs 3,500 crore.

The tri-services have sent a fresh demand to the government for the 'Project Cheetah'. A high-level defence ministry committee headed by defence secretary Ajay Kumar is likely to consider the case, the agency reported. Kumar is in charge of all capital procurements for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

In their proposal, the armed forces have pressed for equipping the drones with stronger surveillance and reconnaissance payloads to keep an eye on the enemy and take them out if and when needed.

What is 'Project Cheetah'?

The 'Cheetah' is a project to upgrade the drones for carrying out offensive operations against the enemy. Under the project, tri-services want to equip their fleet of around 90 Heron drones with laser-guided bombs and anti-tank missiles to take out enemy posts and armoured regiments.

"Under this project, around 90 Heron drones of the three services would be upgraded to be armed with laser-guided bombs, air to ground and air-launched anti-tank guided missiles," news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

'Project Cheetah' revival comes amid border tensions with China

The decision to revive the 'Project Cheetah' has been taken in view of the recent border standoff with China along the Actual Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. After nearly two months of stalemate, the two countries decided mutual disengagement of troops from frictions points in Ladakh.

However, despite several rounds of military-level talks, the disengagement of troops has not been completed by China in a few areas. India has demanded status qua and complete disengagement of Chinese troops from Ladakh forward posts.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma