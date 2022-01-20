New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Swedish defense company Saab on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract to supply single-shot anti-armour weapon AT4 to the Indian armed forces.

The company has been awarded the contract for the lightweight and fully disposable weapon after going through a "competitive programme", a statement issued by Saab said.

"AT4 will be used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force," it said.

Operated by a single soldier, the single-shot system has proven efficacy against structures, landing craft, helicopters, armoured vehicles and personnel, the statement said.

Its 84 mm calibre warhead offers enhanced power and performance, it added.

More about AT4:

According to the information available on the public domain, AT4 is one of the most successful support weapon families available in the market.

Posted By: Ashita Singh