Indian Air Force To Acquire MT Cargo Aircraft Under Make In India Initiative

THE INDIAN Air Force (IAF) has started the acquisition process for a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) which is to be manufactured in the country under the ‘Make In India’ initiative. With this, the IAF has started the process to find a replacement for the AN-32 transport plane which is currently in service.

Make In India is an initiative by the Government of India to encourage businesses to develop, manufacture, and assemble products in India and to encourage targeted investments in manufacturing. It also attracts foreign investors to invest in India. It aims at transforming the nation into a manufacturing export hub.

It is an appeal by the Prime Minister of India which focuses on increasing the manufacturing sector’s growth by 12 to 14 per cent per annum.

The IAF on Friday announced that the MTA would have a cargo-carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes and will be used for a range of transport aircraft roles.

India has started a major transformation of its defence industry, with the help of an ambitious ‘Make In India’ programme, as reported by ANI.

To meet the Indian armed forces' needs for defence modernisation, a slew of initiatives for the domestic production of several defence platforms, such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters, are currently underway.

Along with AN-32s and AVROs, the IAF's transport fleet also includes 12 C-130J Super Hercules and 11 C-17 Globemaster strategic airlift aircraft from the United States, as well as IL-76 heavy transports and IL-78 mid-air refuelling tankers from Russia.

Earlier in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a project to manufacture transport aircraft for Airbus C-295 for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its first batch of locally made Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) last year, significantly improving its combat capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Commander Marshal VR Chaudhari, the chief of the air staff also attended the ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

(With Agency Inputs.)