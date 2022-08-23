IAF Terminates Three Officers Over Misfiring Of BrahMos Missile That Landed In Pakistan

Five months after an Indian BrahMos missile was misfired and landed in Pakistan, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday held three officers responsible for the incident. The IAF said that the services of the three officers, held responsible for the misfiring, have been terminated by the Central government with immediate effect.

According to the Indian Air Force, a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9, 2022. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.

"Three officers have primarily been held responsible for the BrahMos missile misfiring incident on 9th March 2022. Their services have been terminated by Central Govt with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers today, 23rd August", the statement added.

The officials who have been terminated over the incident include a Group Captain, a Wing Commander and a Squadron Leader, the IAF said adding that the officers deviated from the standard operating procedures which led to the incident.

India on March 11 had said that a technical malfunction during routine maintenance had led to the accidental firing of a missile Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Defence Ministry then said that it had ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.