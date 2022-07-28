IAF's MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer, Both Pilots Killed; Probe Ordered

Two pilots were killed on Thursday evening after a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer. The crash took place when the jet was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan today evening but crashed at around 9 pm. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"Both the pilots in the MiG-21 Trainer aircraft lost their lives in the crash. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident", a statement by the Indian Air Force reads.

At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie.

Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the IAF chief VR Chaudhari and enquired about the crash. He has been apprised of the matter by the IAF chief.

#Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited



-ANI pic.twitter.com/8xIIJrcJJ2 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) July 28, 2022

The crash took place near Bhimda village in Baytoo town of Barmer district and the debris of the aircraft was found scattered within one km area of the crash site. Locals rushed to the spot after they heard the loud blast.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also expressed grief over the demise of the two pilots and that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness. https://t.co/avKi9YoMdo — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 28, 2022

"Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness", Rajnath Singh tweeted.