Jaipur/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Air Force's Mig-21 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday evening. Initial reports have claimed that the IAF Mig-21 crashed in Sudasiri village near the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer. The search operation concluded late Friday evening after the pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha's body was recovered.

Accident took place during a training sortie: Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force took to Twitter and informed that the said incident took place at around 8:30 PM in the western sector during a training sortie. Though the further details are awaited, an inquiry is being ordered, Indian Air Force said.

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

An inquiry is being ordered.

The Air Force confirmed the death of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in a tweet. "With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," the Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter.

Dubbed as 'flying coffins', as per the records available for the period between 1971 to April 2012, as many as 482 MiG aircraft have met with accidents, killing 171 pilots, 39 civilians, eight service personnel, and one aircrew.

