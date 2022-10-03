'Out Of Indian Airspace', Confirms IAF After Bomb Threat On China-Bound Iranian Flight

THE INDIAN Air Force on Monday scrambled its fighter jets after it received an input of a bomb scare on board an Iranian passenger flight heading towards China's Guangzhou and was flying in the Indian Airspace. The IAF said that its fighter jets followed the threat-ridden aircraft at a safe distance and escorted it outside the Indian airspace.

The bomb threat triggered an alert and permission was not granted for the plane to land in Delhi and the plane was instructed by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to divert to Jaipur. However, the pilot refused to divert the plane following which Indian Air Force jets scrambled to intercept and guard the plane.

"The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The IAF further said that after a while, an intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination. "All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)," the IAF said.

The IAF also said the aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace. The Air Traffic Control at Delhi airport remained in contact with IAF when the aircraft was in Indian airspace.

Data from Filghtradar24 showed the plane reducing altitude over the Delhi-Jaipur airspace for a brief period before it was seen making its way out of Indian airspace. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane.

#WATCH | A lone Sukhoi jet was seen over Jodhpur IAF airbase before LCH induction ceremony began & ahead of the arrival of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Earlier today, Sukhoi jets were scrambled to address an aerial emergency with an Iranian passenger jet. pic.twitter.com/DBzqrorinW — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The nature of the bomb threat is still unclear. The aircraft was headed to China as its final destination, had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane.