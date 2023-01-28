Two IAF Jets Crash In Madhya Pradesh's Morena; Two Pilots Safe, Search On For Third; Rajnath Singh Dials CDS

TWO AIRCRAFT of the Indian Air Force -- Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 200 -- crashed near Madhya Pradesh's Morena, bordering Rajasthan during a training exercise. The two aircraft took off from Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations have been initiated and details of any casualty are awaited.

Police and military personnel could be seen on the spot in the video shared by the news agency ANI. Videos from the scene showed debris from the aircraft on the ground.

#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe

According to news agency ANI, quoting defence sources, the Sukhoi-30 jet was carrying two pilots while the Mirage 2000 had one pilot. As per initial reports, the two pilots flying the Sukhoi-30 jet are safe. However, an IAF chopper has been pressed into action to find the location of the third pilot who was flying the Mirage 2000 jet.

The Indian Air Force has also initiated a court of inquiry into the accident to ascertain whether the two planes crashed due to a mid-air collision or not. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also in contact with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Raksha Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely,” ANI quoted Defence Ministry sources as saying.

(more details awaited)