IAF Inducts 'Prachand': How The Indigenous Combat Helicopters Will Strengthen India | Explained

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a need for it was realised during the Kargil War in 1999, was inducted into service by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday.

The 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper, developed by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret cannons, rocket systems, and other armaments.

At a ceremony held at the Jodhpur Air Force Station, the fleet of four helicopters was inducted into the Indian Air Force in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and other senior military leaders.



Why do we need LCH?

The need for a homegrown lightweight assault helicopter was felt during the 1999 Kargil war that could conduct precision strikes in all Indian battlefield scenarios. It means that a craft that could operate in hot deserts and at the same time in very cold high altitudes would be able to battle in every condition.

The phased induction will boost the IAF's capability against tanks and bunkers in high-altitude areas as well as in other terrains of war. In order to meet the requirements of the armed forces, they were tested in Ladakh and also in desert areas. It has also been designed so that it can withstand all the weather conditions.

The need for these helicopters is necessary because it will give an edge to India against the border areas of China. They are capable of withstanding the operations in the Siachen Glacier-Saltoro Ridge region as well as in the regions surrounding eastern Ladakh. The maximum speed of this helicopter is 330 kmph. With weapons, it can cover a distance of about 550 km at a time. There is a nose gun, which is important in taking down the targets, and also the glass used will provide better visibility.

CB Ananthkrishnan, CMD,Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, said, "LCH (Light Combat Helicopter) is indigenous and state-of-the-art, one of the best combat flying machines in the world. The LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 metres."

The Indian Air Force requires an estimated 160 LCHs in the coming years. The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared a contract for 15 combat helicopters series production at the cost of Rs. 3,887 Cr along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 Cr.