Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Unveils New 'Digitally Camouflage' Combat Uniforms | Check Its Features Here

India is celebrating Air Force Day with great enthusiasm on Saturday, October 8. On Occasion on 90th IAF Day, a ceremonial parade was held at the air force station to mark the celebrations in Chandigarh. During the event, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari revealed the first ever look of the digitally camouflage uniform for the air force's ground personnel. The camouflage uniform of IAF's Garud Special forces is similar to that of the army in the eighties and nineties.

The new camouflage combat uniform of the Indian Air Force is similar to the uniform of the army. The digital pattern of the new uniform is all terrain friendly and gives the personnels the facility to flexibly move from deserts, mountainous lands, woodlands etc.

Features of the New Uniform

The new combat uniform is said to be designed by the National Institute of Fashion technology (NIFT). The uniform will be customized for the conditions that the IAF's personnels operate in.

According to an IAF officer, "The colors and shades of the new IAF uniform are a little different, more conductive to the air force's working environment." The uniform has a different breathable, lightweight fabric and design that increases comfort and efficiency for the personnel's.

The Indian Air Force today unveiled the new combat uniform of the force, on its 90th anniversary.#IndianAirForceDay pic.twitter.com/QXQTsixjk7 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Other celebrations include 80 helicopter and transport aircrafts taking part in the fly past and demonstrations over the Sukhna lake of Chandigarh today afternoon. This includes all fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters in the IAF's inventory at present.

#WATCH | The 90th-anniversary celebrations of #IndianAirForce, underway in Chandigarh. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari also present on the occasion.



(Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/e0DXXylz1M — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force day marks the official induction of Indian Air Force (IAF) as a supposting force of the UK's Royal Air Force in 1932. Since then, the day has been celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chiefs and senior officials. IAF is the fourth largest operational Air Force in the world and was renamed the Bharatiya Vayu Sena or Indian Air Force.