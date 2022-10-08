Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Chief Announces To Induct 'Women Agniveers' From Next Year

ON THE occasion of 90the Air Force Day, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday announced that the Indian Air Force will induct women Agniveers starting next year. He also added that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 90 years of foundation at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. This is the first time that the annual parade and fly-past are being held outside Delhi-NCR.

Speaking on the occasion of the Indian Air For Day celebrations in Chandigarh, Marshal Chaudhari said, “We are planning on induction of women Agniveers starting next year. The creation of infrastructure is in progress. On this historic occasion, it's my privilege to announce that Govt has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the Indian Air Force.”

“This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created...Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to the reduced expenditure on flying training,” he added.

Further, he also said that the induction of air warriors into the Indian Air Force through

the “Agnipath” scheme is a challenge but it's also an opportunity to harness the potential of India's youth.

“The induction of air warriors into the Indian Air Force through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge for all of us. But more importantly, it's an opportunity for us to harness the potential of India's youth & channelise it towards the service of the nation. We've changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF. In December this year, we'd be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come,” he added.

“We've inherited the proud legacy curated by sheer hard work, perseverance & vision of our predecessors. Right to acknowledge the contribution of our veterans who chartered this course. Now the onus is on us to usher IAF into the centenary decade,” the IAF chief said.

The Indian Air Force was established in 1932 as a supporting branch of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom. Since its establishment, the IAF has accomplished incredible feats, including taking part in numerous pivotal battles and completing some historic missions. This year, India is honouring the country's aviation industry and the air force personnel who have spent years ensuring the safety of the state.