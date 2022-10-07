Indian Air Force Day 2022: From Sukhoi To Rafale, A Look At Fighter Strength Of IAF

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year to pay tribute to the Air Force of India and also to acknowledge their contribution to the country.

Founded on October 8, 1932, the IAF has been a part of several landmark missions that helped India build a strong reputation on the battlefield and showcase the skills that make them unique.

The Indian Air Force is the fourth largest in the world and has played a significant role in various operations, including Operation Poomalai, Vijay, Meghdoot and others. The IAF, formerly known as the Royal Indian Air Force, has a large number of female fighter pilots, navigators, and officers.

The IAF consists of 170,156 active personnel and 140,000 reserve personnel. Besides, the IAF has more than 1926 aircraft.

Due to the retirement of older aircraft and many crashes, the IAF has been operating fewer aircraft since the late 1990s. The IAF has begun to modernise its fleet in an effort to counteract the reduction in force levels. This covers both the upgrading of current infrastructure, equipment, and aircraft as well as the introduction of new, both locally produced and imported, aircraft and equipment.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twinjet multi-role air superiority fighter that was designed by the Russian company Sukhoi and constructed for the Indian Air Force by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India. It is a powerful heavy fighter that can travel long distances and operate in any setting. It is a Sukhoi Su-30 descendant. The aircraft uses French and Israeli parts in addition to Indian systems and avionics because it was made to suit Indian standards.

The Dassault Mirage 2000 is a French multirole, single-engine, fourth-generation jet fighter that is flown by numerous nations all over the world. It is made by Dassault Aviation. It was created as a lightweight fighter in the late 1970s. In 1982, India ordered 36 single-seat Mirage-2000 and 4 twin-seat Mirage 2000 aircraft in reaction to Pakistan obtaining F-16 fighter aircraft built by Lockheed Martin. As a result of its win over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict, India purchased an additional 10 Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft.

Hawk-Advanced Jet Trainer: The Hawk is an advanced two-seater aircraft designed for ground attack, flight training, and weapon training. It has a low wing and an all-metal structure and is powered by an Adour Mk 871 turbofan engine. The aircraft has an integrated navigation and attack system and radio and inertial navigation systems. The aircraft is cleared for instrument (IFR) flying and for solo instrument flying from the front cockpit only.

SEPECAT Jaguar: The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground-attack aircraft designed and developed jointly by Breguet of France (now part of Dassault) and the UK-based British Aircraft Corporation (BAC).

The two companies formed a joint venture called SEPECAT to develop the aircraft. A total of 573 jaguars have been ordered globally, comprising 403 for France and the UK, 54 for Oman, Ecuador, Nigeria and 116 for India.

Dassault Rafale: A twin-jet fighter that can fly from both a shore base and an aircraft carrier. It is called a Rafale. All combat aviation operations, including air superiority and air defence, close air support, in-depth strikes, reconnaissance, anti-ship strikes, and nuclear deterrence, may be accomplished by the highly adaptable Rafale. In 2004 and 2006, the Rafale saw service with the French Navy and Air Force, respectively. One of the most skilled fighters in the world is Rafael. It has been tested in battle since 2007.