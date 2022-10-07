Air Force Day 2022: From Flypast To Parade, List Of Events To Take Place On This Day

THE PREPARATIONS of the 90th Indian Air Force day are in full swing with several events planned to take place across the country.

Observed on October 8, the day this year will be celebrated quite differently as the parade and flypast will not take place in the national capital but over Sukhna lake in Chandigarh, for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the list of events that are scheduled to take place on a historical day.

AIR FORCE DAY FLYPAST:

With nearly 80 aircrafts creating an amazing show of varying formations, the flypast will be held over Sukhna Lake. Aircrafts including Rafale, Su-30 and Mirage 2000 will be a part of the dazzling event. Reportedly, some air formations are likely to be displayed before the arrival of the president, meanwhile, some will also take place after she arrives.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force took to Twitter and wrote, "Painting the sky IAF blue! Glimpses from the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Flypast practice for the upcoming Air Force Day celebrations." The tweet added, "Watch it LIVE here from 9:00 am onwards on 08 Oct 22."

Painting the sky IAF blue!



Glimpses from the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Flypast practice for the upcoming Air Force Day celebrations.



Watch it LIVE here from 9:00 am onwards on 08 Oct 22.



📸 - AVM PS Karkare, Gp Capt KD Beri pic.twitter.com/8j5uxe6If6 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 6, 2022

AIR FORCE DAY PARADE:

Along with the flypast, the Air Force Day parade is also not to be held in the national capital but in Chandigarh. The parade will take place in the morning at the Air Force station in Chandigarh.

NEW COMBAT UNIFORM FOR PERSONNEL ARMY:

The Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will unveil the new pattern of combat uniform for Indian Air Force personnel during the event. "There will be a parade in the morning at the Air Force station here. On the occasion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will unveil the new combat uniform for air force personnel," an Indian Air Force officer had said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Also called 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena', the IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and ever since then, it has been an important part of several important and landmark missions that have contributed a part in the success of the nation. The day marks the official establishment of the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Air Force played an important role in several wars ever since the country got independence, including four wars with Pakistan and one with the People’s Republic of China.