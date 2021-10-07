New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Air Force Day is observed every year on October 8 to commemorate the day when the Air Force was officially established as a supporting part of the Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom (UK). Also known as 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena Diwas', Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad with the Air Force showing its might and display in the open sky.

Each year, the Indian Air Force Day is celebrated with a unique theme. Last year, it was "the untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices of its personnel" while it was "know your Air Force" in 2019. However, the theme for this year's Indian Air Force Day has not been declared yet.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share on Indian Air Force Day 2021:

Indian Air Force Day 2021 Wishes:

* We feel proud to have you as our saviours of the air. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Airforce Day!

* We are blessed to be born in a country of real heroes who are always there to protect us and keep us safe…. Happy Indian Air Force Day.

* Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Air Force Day!

* Happy Indian Air Force Day to all the air warriors of the nation. Thank You for protecting the skies like a guardian to helping in harsh problems like Devdoot.

* It is a proud privilege to be a soldier – a good soldier with discipline, self-respect, pride in his unit and his country, a high sense of duty and obligation to comrades and his superiors, and a self-confidence born of demonstrated ability. Happy Air Force Day!

* We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!

* Freedom is precious. Flag waving in the wind is a symbol of our freedom. Happy Air Force Day! Jai Hind!

* Let us celebrate the special occasion of Indian Air Force Day by thanking all the air force for being a courageous and inspirational force.

* We are flying in different areas of increase, just as India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2021.

* Warm wishes on Indian Air Force Day to our air force who has always been there for us looking over us like a guardian soul…. Happy Indian Air Force Day to you.

Indian Air Force Day 2021 Quotes:

* The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing

* I regret I have but one life to give for my country

* The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office

* Soldiers can sometimes make decisions that are smarter than the orders they have been given

* No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions

* Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure

* Discipline is the soul of an Army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to all of the weak, and esteem to all

* I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep. I am afraid of sheep led by a lion

* And then, when I thought about joining the Air Force, flying seemed like a natural extension of the motorcycling experience. You're going faster, higher. You're operating a machine that's a lot more powerful than you are

* On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma