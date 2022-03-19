New Delhi |Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum.

In the 14th annual India-Japan Annual Summit, which was aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between two countries, PM Modi said, "Japan will invest 5 trillion Yen or Rs 3.2 lakh crores in the next five years in India."

He further counted PM Kishida as India's old friend and said, "PM Kishida has been an old friend of India. I have had the opportunity to exchange views with him when he was the Foreign Minister of Japan."

"There has been progressing in the economic partnership between India- Japan economic partnership. Japan is one of the largest investors in India. India-Japan is working as 'One team- One project' on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor," he said.

PM added, "India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable & stable energy supply. This is essential to achieve sustainable economic growth and to deal with climate change."

Meanwhile, PM Fumio who shared the dais with PM Modi at the forum spoke about the current world disturbance and how, now more than ever, it's very imp for India & Japan to have a close partnership.

Addressing the joint press meet with PM @kishida230. https://t.co/FJWELr32MZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2022

"The whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it's very imp for India & Japan to have a close partnership. We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of int'l law," he said.

"Both our countries should increase efforts for an open & free Indo-Pacific. Japan, along with India, will keep trying to end the war & keep providing support to Ukraine & its neighbouring countries,"PM Kishida added.

Earlier, PM Modi met the Japanese PM at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and the two leaders held productive talks during which ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed, as per Prime Minister's Office.

Kishida arrived here in the national capital earlier today for his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Japanese Prime Minister at the airport.

This is Kishida's first such visit in his role as Prime Minister and the Summit would be the first meeting between the two leaders. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh