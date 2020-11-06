India-Italy Virtual Summit: At least 12 bilateral agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in trade, investment, infrastructure, environment, fisheries, media and filmmaking will be signed between the two countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday hold a virtual summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. The meeting is the latest virtual engagement of Prime Minister Modi with world leaders. During the virtual summit, both leaders are expected to sign a dozen bilateral agreements in areas like trade, investment and infrastructure.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, at least 12 bilateral agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in trade, investment, infrastructure, environment, fisheries, media and filmmaking will be signed between the two countries.

Italy is India's fifth-largest European Union trading partner after Germany, Belgium, UK and France with 9.52 billion Euros of bilateral trade in 2019. However, India is ranked 16th as a country of origin for Italian imports.

According to the External Affairs Ministry statement, India-Italy relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges that saw incoming visits by Italian Prime Ministers in 2017 and 2018.

Several government-to-government and private sector agreements / MoUs are under finalisation "and will be concluded on this occasion," it said.

"The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on major regional and global issues of mutual concern," the MEA said further.

