New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China have agreed to hold the 10th round of military-level talks within 48 hours after the completion of disengagement process in the Pangong Lake area, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The two countries had agreed to disengage troops from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in a phased and coordinated manner, over nine month after being locked in the confrontation. As per the agreement, China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake, while India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3.

Address media, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that while no date has yet been fixed for the next round of talks, the meeting will discuss the remaining issues. "The two sides have also agreed to convene 10th round of senior commanders meeting within 48 hours after complete disengagement in the Pangong lake area to address the remaining issues. No date has been set so far for the WMCC," he said.

India and China were locked in a military standoff in the eastern Ladakh since May 5, last year.

MEA on telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Justin Trudeau

The MEA spokserperson said that the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, commended the Indian government's efforts to choose a path of dialogue in dealing with the ongoing farmers' protest against the three agri-marketing legislations.

"On the farmers' protests, Prime Minister Trudeau commended efforts of the government of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy," the spokesperson said. "He also acknowledged the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada."

MEA on vaccine distribution

The MEA spokesperson informed that India has sent over 229 lakh dozes of coronavirus vaccines to various countries across the world. 165 lakh of these dozes have been supplied on commercial bases, while 64 lakh dozes have been supplied as grant assistance.

