Indian and Chinese troops last month began the disengagement process and started pulling back back troops and battle tanks from the Pangong lake area high in the Himalayas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Speaking on India-China standoff in Ladakh, Army Chief MM Naravane on Tuesday said that India had not lost “an inch of land” and the situation is the same as it was back then last year.

"We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started...Not an inch of land has been lost," General Naravane told news agency ANI.

General Naravane said disengagement started on February 10 and since then it has been going on according to plan. “From north and south bank of Pangong Tso and Kailash Range, people have gone back to their nearest permanent locations,” the Army chief was quoted as saying.

“Thereby the face to face deployment which was there and because of which there could have been chances of miscalculation has now receded. Now there is relative peace and tranquility in LAC,” General Naravane said.

Speaking on cross-border terrorism, he said that terror camps and infrastructure still exist on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC). “For terrorism to come down, the camps have to get dismantled. It’s only when snow melts will we come to know how serious Pakistan is about dismantling terror infrastructure for putting people across,” he said.

India has all along been maintaining that disengagement at all the friction points was necessary to de-escalate the situation in the region.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. The tensions escalated further after the deadly Galwan Valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Following the clash, India captured several stragically important areas in the eastern Ladakh, including Kailash Ranges in South Bank, which nearly brought the two sides on the brink of a war.

However, the tensions deescalated after the two sides several rounds of talks. Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament that New Delhi and Beijing have reached an agreement on the disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh.

Under the agreement, Rajnath said China will pull back its troops to the east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Similar action would take place on the south bank of the lake as well, he said.

