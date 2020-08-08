India and China will hold Major General-level talks on Saturday at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, according to Indian Army Sources.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China will hold Major General-level talks on Saturday at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, according to Indian Army Sources. This is the second time in less than a week the two countries, who came on a brink of a full-fledged military combat in June, have held to ease tensions at the border.

Earlier on August 3, India and China had held fifth Corps Commander-level talks to de-escalate the tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The meeting, which was held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, reportedly continued for over ten hours as India pressed for complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest from Pangong Tso and a couple of other friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Following a nearly two-month-long standoff, India and China agreed to mutually pull back troops from all the friction points in Ladakh on July 6 after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

However, China has been reluctant to honour the disengagement process reached during the talks as the Chinese PLA maintains troops at several friction points. This attitude of the Chinese also resulted in the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in which at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed. The clashes took place when the Indian patrolling party had gone to check the Chinese disengagement from Galwan Valley.

Since then, India and China have held several rounds of talks to de-escalate tensions in the region. So far, the Chinese Army has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of troops has not moved forward from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma