New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a key security review meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The meeting, where the situation along the LAC in Ladakh was discussed, was also attended by tri-services chiefs.

The meeting has come a day after the foreign ministers of both India and China met in Moscow, Russia. During their meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO ministerial meet in Russia, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached a five-point consensus to ease tensions and maintain peace and tranquillity at the border.

Both countries also shared a joint statement saying that Jaishankar and Yi agreed the troops of both India and China should disengage as the "current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side".

"They agreed, therefore, that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh had also met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Russia on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Singh told Fenghe that talks, including at the level of diplomatic as well as military level, should continue to maintain peace along the border.

However, days after the meeting, Chinese soldiers resorted to firing warning shots in Ladakh as they tried to come closer to the Indian post. The firing incident, which was the first such incident in the last 45 years, pushed the countries back on the brink of a full-blown military conflict.

A report citing government officials claimed that while the situation along the LAC remains tense and volatile, the two countries have not yet reached the threshold of war and will try to ingage in more and more talks to resolve the months long standoff.

