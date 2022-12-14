India-China Conflict: 17 Oppn Parties Jointly Evolve Strategy On Border Dispute

In a bid to take a united decision on the India-China border issue, several leaders of opposition parties held a meeting in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday. The meeting included leaders of 17 parties-- the Congress, RJD, DMK, CPI, CPI-M, AAP, Samajwadi Party, JDU, NCP, Shiv Sena, Kerala Congress, National Conference, AIUDF, RLD, MDMK, VCK and KCM.

In the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, the meet took place where all the leaders decided to corner the government on the border issue. They sought answers from the centre on the Chinese transgressions along the border and also moved adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, which demanded an urgent discussion on the issue.

In the meet of the opposition, it was decided to stage a walkout in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in case the government did not agree to their demand for an urgent discussion. Leaders of the opposition parties also staged a walkout in both houses.

Meanwhile, jointly they decided to issue a statement on the Chinese transgressions issue but sounded a word of caution that the opposition should not sound lowering the moral of the armed forces.

Besides this, the leaders discussed important issues to be raised and formulated their joint future strategy in both houses of Parliament.

The opposition leaders would be meeting in Parliament again on Thursday and will further plan their strategy.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had given a statement in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday saying Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its "firm and resolute" response.

In similar statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said there were "no fatalities" or serious injuries to the Indian soldiers and that the clash led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

The opposition leaders were, however, not allowed to seek any clarifications from the minister on the issue. Opposition leaders were upset for not allowing them an opportunity to seek clarifications on the issue, even as the chairman said the issue was sensitive and no clarifications can be allowed. The chair also cited several similar instances in the past.