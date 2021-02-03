The pushback from Akshay Kumar came along with the statement released by the Centre today in which it slammed the remarks made by the international celebrities.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Soon after American singer Rihanna and other celebrities tweeted in support of the farmers' protest, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to the microblogging website and posted several tweets which came along with the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

The pushback from the star actor came along with the statement released by the Centre today in which it slammed the remarks made by the international celebrities and said that facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment on it, and asserted that the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and views is "neither accurate nor responsible".

Sharing the government's statement, Kumar wrote: "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda".

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Kumar shared the statement issued by the Ministry of Extertnal Affairs Ministry which had come after Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American actress Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and several other prominent people took to Twitter to lent their voices to the months-long farmer protests against three newly enacted farm laws.

The MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in the statement.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it said.

Besides Akshay Kumar, other celebs who tweeted in solidarity with the government were filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Ajay Devgn and Suneil Shetty.

"Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour without any infighting," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

"We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth," tweeted Suneil Shetty.

Karan Johar said: "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone - our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether"

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta