India Will Become World’s Third Largest Economy By 2027-28: Ex-Niti Ayog VC Arvind Panagariya

INDIA will become the world’s third largest economy by 2027-2028, renowned economist and ex Vice Chairman of Niti Ayog, Arvind Panagariya said. He also belives that India will return to a high growth tragectory very soon.

India is the fifth largest economy presently. It is likely to remain so for “another five years”, Panagariya, who is currently a professor in Columbia University in New York, expects. “We are already in (the year) 2023. So 2027-28, India should be the third-largest economy,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Economic Survey released in Indian Parliament on Tuesday, a day before the Finance Minister annouced the Union Budget for 2023-2024 financial year, estimated that the economy would grow at 6.5 per cent this year.

The World Economic Outlook update, released by the International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday said that the growth in India would “decline from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds”. In the last year, the global economic growth had slowed down significantly in the aftermath of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and China’s economic woes.

However, the UN’s flagship World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023 report holds that India is likely to grow at a rate 6.7 per cent in 2024, which will make it the fastest growing major economy in the world.

“Narrative that comes across tells the story of a much stronger economy” than that of an economy growing at 6.5 per cent Panagariya deduces after his reading of the Economic Survey. “My sense is that given where India stands currently, it should get back to 7% plus kind of growth rate,” he added.

He believes that India is an spot that it was in 2003 when the growth rate had reached nearly 8 per cent and its economy could sustain that sort of pace for a few years.

Citing the declining Non-Performing Assests of banks and improving health of balance sheets of several big corporate houses in the country, Panagariya says that several weak points of the economy have been cleaned up and reforms have been introduced. He believes this to be the main driver of high growth rate level in the years ahead.

“This is reflected in the investment proposals and investment commitments that are being made by many of the large corporates,” he said referring to the balance sheets of corporates.

“We're seeing this surge in both public and private investments, the fact that policy reforms have happened, lots of infrastructure has been built up. And the fact that there is an effective government in place, very credible (government)," Panagariya explained.

India “could easily get to 8 per cent” if it opens up the economy further on the trade front with liberalisation, Panagariya suggests. He says doing so will require “a good bit of knocking down of the customs duties”.

(With agency inputs)