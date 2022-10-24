'India Will Always Seek To Strengthen UN's Effectiveness': Jaishankar On 77th Anniversary of United Nations

AS THE United Nations celebrates its 77th anniversary, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India, a founding member of the organisation, will always seek to strengthen the UN's effectiveness.



"India's ongoing tenure as a member of the Security Council has reflected our principled approach of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to meet contemporary challenges. We will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the UN's effectiveness," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The former diplomat, Jaishankar, also said that India's focus on reformed multilateralism, the rule of law, and a fair and equitable international system is to ensure that the United Nations continues to remain relevant.



"As a founding member, India remains committed to its purposes and principles. Our contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter are a reflection of this commitment.

A successor to the League of Nations, the UN was formed on June 26, 1945, with a total of 50 signatories, including India. It came into existence on October 24, 1945, as the Charter was ratified by the five permanent Security Council members. China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US are among the permanent members of the United Nations. Presently, there are 193 member states associated with the UN. The headquarters of the UN is in New York City, with the main offices located in Geneva, Nairobi, Vienna, and The Hague.

The main purposes of the formation of the UN are to maintain international peace and security; develop friendly ties among countries; and achieve international cooperation.