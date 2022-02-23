New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rainfall will lash western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of northwest India from February 24. In a statement, the weather department blamed the recent western disturbance over northwest Afghanistan for the fresh spells in the country.

While light rainfall is predicted over the north of Punjab and Haryana during the next five days, Uttar Pradesh and north of Rajasthan will be hit by the fresh spells of showers from February 23 to 26, the IMD said in its release.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might also receive light to moderate rainfall and snowfall for the next three days. Isolated and scattered rains are also expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim from February 24 to 26, it said.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 24 and 26 February with thunderstorm and lightning activity over the region on 25 February," the weather department said.

Partly cloudy sky in Delhi over next 2-3 days

The IMD has also predicted that it will remain partly cloudy in Delhi over the next two to three days due to the western disturbance over northwest Afghanistan. On Wednesday, Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 15 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, amid partly cloudy skies, it said.

"Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan in middle tropospheric levels and induced cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels and another approaching Western Disturbance from 25 February 2022," the weather department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma