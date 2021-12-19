New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in north India are bracing for the chill as cold wave conditions have gripped most of the states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that people living in North India may experience a possible cold wave in the coming days.

“Cold wave in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab till 20 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan from December 18 to 20,” the IMD tweeted.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius which is the lowest this season. As per IMD's prediction, the minimum temperature is set to dip further to around 5 degrees Celsius over the next two days. The IMD further said that due to fresh snowfall in the northern mountainous states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, and Kashmir, the temperature has dipped in the Northern states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

While on Saturday, the temperature in Fatehpur, Rajasthan dropped -3.8 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature in Rajasthan's Mount Abu was recorded at -3 degrees Celsius. Churu recorded -1.1 degrees Celsius.

The temperature dipped in Odisha

Different districts of Odisha reported cold waves on Saturday, as the minimum temperature was recorded at as low as 7 degrees Celsius in Phulbani and Kandhamal districts.

"Around 12 places in Odisha have recorded temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius, particularly Phulbani, Kandhamal, which recorded 7 degrees Celsius," Umashankar Das, senior scientist, IMD, Odisha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The cold conditions will continue for the next four-five days, with the temperature at night expected to go below 2-4 degrees Celsius.

Meerut coldest city of UP

Meerut was the coldest city in Uttar Pradesh as it recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below on Saturday, whereas the minimum temperature in UP's capital Lucknow dropped to 7 degrees Celsius (two degrees below normal) on Saturday.

Severe cold wave in four districts of Madhya Pradesh

The minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Datia, and Naugaon was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. People experienced severe cold waves in parts of Madhya Pradesh due to chilly winds coming from the North.

Dense fog in Punjab

Parts of Punjab experienced dense fog and cold waves on Saturday. While the minimum temperature in Bathinda dropped to 3.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand in the grip of cold wave

The lowest temperature in Uttrakhand's Ranichauri in the last 24 hours dipped to -2.4 degrees Celsius. The State Meteorological Center has predicted that the cold wave condition will remain the same for the coming next four days.

Take a look at the minimum temperature in different states:

*Fatehpur, Rajasthan: -3.8 degrees Celsius

*Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: -8.5 degrees Celsius

*Ranichauri, Uttarakhand: -2.4 degrees Celsius

*Jiradei, Siwan, Bihar: 9.5 degrees Celsius

*Kolkata, Bengal: 13 degrees Celsius

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen