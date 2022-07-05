Rail, Road Traffic Hit As Mumbai Faces Wrath Of Monsoon; Heavy Rains In Delhi On July 6

Most of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, was battered by the heavy rains that caused water-logging and affected vehicular movement on roads. However, people won't get a respite anytime soon as an orange alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next five days.

The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places till June 8, has been issued for Sindhudurg, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Meanwhile, a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at isolated places, has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

Following the IMD's alert, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams in Maharashtra. Out of the eight teams, five are deployed in Mumbai and one each is stationed at Nagpur, Chiplun and Malad.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also keeping a stock at the situation and directed officials to take all necessary precautions.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil and control the situation," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

LANDSLIDE IN GOA

Like Maharashtra, Goa has also been hit by heavy rains, leading to flooding in many parts of the state. On Monday, a landslide was also reported at Anmod Ghat, which lies on the route from Goa to Belgavi in Karnataka, that disrupted traffic on the road.

"It was a difficult task to remove the rocks and mud from the road during incessant rain. However, we cleared it and opened the road," news agency IANS quoted officials as saying.

Looking at the situation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a special meeting with officials and asked them to monitor the situation.

IMD ALERT IN MADHYA PRADESH

A orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, has also been issued for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh - Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Sagar, Damoh and Chhatarpur.

"Monsoon covered all of MP on July 1. The state, so far, has received 11 per cent less rainfall than the normal average. Between June 1 and July 4, it has received 147.1 millimetre rainfall against the normal average of 164.7 mm," news agency PTI quoted Shakti Singh, scientific assistant at IMD's Bhopal centre, as saying.

ORANGE ALERT FOR DELHI ON WEDNESDAY

On Monday, sultry weather conditions prevailed in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundeshowers.

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.