New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over north India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh till January 9, due to the presence of a Western Disturbance.

“Fairly widespread to moderate rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh during January 7-January 9 and decrease significantly thereafter. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh during January 7-January 11 and Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during January 9 to January 11,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather department said, “cyclonic circulation that lies over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining south Pakistan at lower tropospheric levels and the high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea over northwest and adjoining central India in lower and middle tropospheric levels will be the reason behind the rainfall. Due to this, the rains in these regions would continue for the next 2-3 days."

“There is high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea over northwest & adjoining central India in lower & middle tropospheric levels and is very likely to continue during next 2-3 days. The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over central India during next 4-5 days,” it added.

The western disturbance is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in the national capital on weekend. Delhites will also witness rainfall on Sunday (January 09). From January 10 to January 14, the national capital is likely to witness moderate foggy days.

Places like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall as well as snowfall on January 09. The weather department also said that isolated places of East Uttar Pradesh and Sub Himalayan region are likely to witness dense fog.

As per the weather department’s forecast, after 9th January, the rainfall activity in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan will subside.

