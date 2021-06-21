Weather Updates: The IMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over the adjoining parts of South-East Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation is formed over adjoining parts of Northwest Rajasthan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh will likely receive light rains and thunderstorms from Monday due to a low-pressure area in the region. It also said that there is a possibility of moderate to strong thunderstorms in parts of these states.

The weather forecast agency informed that a low-pressure area has formed over the adjoining parts of South-East Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation is formed over adjoining parts of Northwest Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, the progress of Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive late in some parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Due to this, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UP, and Punjab will continue to face humid weather for some time. However, by the end of this week (Saturday) the weather is expected to improve and rains will be witnessed.

The Meteorological department has also predicted strong thunderstorms and lightning in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rains are also likely to occur in Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday.

List of states and UTs where rains are likely to occur in the next 24 hours

• Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rain is likely to occur in Northeast India, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Gujarat.

• Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, parts of Konkan and Goa, Odisha, Chhatisgarh East MP, Andaman, and Nicobar Island, and Southeast Rajasthan.

• Light rain is possible over isolated places in West Himalayas, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka.

List of States and UTs where heavy rains will occur for the next dour days

• Jharkhand on Monday, Bihar on Monday till Thursday, Odisha from Tuesday till Thursday, Assam, and Meghalaya from Monday to Thursday, West Bengal on Wednesday.

• Heavy rains in Chhattisgarh from Tuesday to Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura on Wednesday, and Sikkim on Monday and Thursday.

