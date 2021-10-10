New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that heavy to very heavy rains would lash several parts of India in the upcoming week once again as it issued an orange alert for seven districts in Kerala. It also said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.



Besides Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said that the condition in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Maharashtra will become favourable with the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.



Following is the complete list of states and union territories (UTs) where rainfall is expected in the upcoming week:



Maharashtra: The weather department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall for the next three days in Maharashtra.



Tamil Nadu: Another state where the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. The state will receive heavy rainfall in isolated areas over the next five days.



Karnataka: Karnataka will experience heavy rainfall from October 11 to October 13. As per the weather department, interior areas in northern Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall on October 10, 12, and 13.



Kerala: The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. The state is expected to receive heavy rainfall from October 11-13.



Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall along with isolated thundershowers at most places of the island. The island will also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.



This year, India experienced "normal" rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon season from June to September. Meanwhile, this will be the third consecutive year when India has recorded normal and above normal rainfall.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen