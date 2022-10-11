Weather Updates: More Rains Expected In Delhi, Bengaluru, Maharashtra; 11 Die In UP, Schools Shut

THE THREE days' incessant spell of rainfall in Delhi has brought the cleanest air in the national capital. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, and the weather office forecast cloudy skies and light rain for the rest of the day. However, for Uttar Pradesh, things are still quite grim because of the flood following heavy downpours.

Delhi

The rainfall recorded so far this month is over three times as much as that recorded in August which is the wettest month of the monsoon season. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 20.5degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh

The rain situation in Uttar Pradesh remains grim with 11 people losing lives in rain-related incidents and 900 villages in 17 districts have been affected due to heavy rainfall. According to a report, the lives of around 8.43 lakh people have been impacted due to the floods.

Karnataka

Karnataka has been experiencing misty mornings with drizzles as well as a drop in temperature for the previous several days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is expected to see rain on Tuesday. It also issued a yellow notice for 10 Karnataka districts.

Roads in Karnataka’s Dharwad have been inundated due to heavy rains, while cars, autos and a tractor were submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in the Chitradurga district.

Haryana and Punjab

On Tuesday, rains lashed parts of Haryana and Punjab, leading to falling in the temperature. Chandigarh and the nearby towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana were battered by a downpour. Showers were also experienced in a few other regions of the two states. These spells of rain have resulted in a supply crunch of some vegetables thus pushing up their prices, according to traders.

Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Maharashtra’s Nagpur woke up to cloudy skies and light rain. As per IMD, a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain is expected in the next two days.

Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall in some parts of Tamil Nadu has led to flood-like conditions and prompted authorities to shut schools in TN's Tirupathur. Due to a heavy rainfall warning, the Tirupathur District Collector in Tamil Nadu declared a holiday for schools and institutions on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, and Salem districts in the state are predicted to see heavy rain.