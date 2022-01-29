New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites woke up to a sunny Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has predicted that the city will experience strong surface winds on Saturday, adding that the maximum temperature will likely settle around 21 degrees Celsius.

The national capital might also witness strong surface winds, mist, and partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm from 30 January to 4 February, it said.

Besides Delhi, the IMD said that cold waves might abate over northwest and central India after January 29. Northwest India might also witness a wet spell from February 2 to 4, the IMD predicted.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over most parts of northwest and central India during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius thereafter," it said.

The northwest part of the country such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will witness an increase in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius till February 2 and fall thereafter.

Due to Western Disturbance, the weather department has predicted cold wave conditions and rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh.

"A trough runs in the middle tropospheric westerlies and there is a fresh feeble Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, which would move east-north-eastwards and affect Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh with isolated rainfall/snowfall till February 1," the IMD said.

"An active Western Disturbance & its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect northwest India from February 2," the weather department added.

As per IMD's prediction, light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region from February 2 to 4 due to a fresh western disturbance. Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh will witness isolated heavy rainfall/ snowfall on February 3.

