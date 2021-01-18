Weather Update: The cold weather conditions in the states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar are likely to continue as the temperature will hover below the normal limits.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cold wave conditions are predicted in northern parts of India over the next four days as the dense fog will lift by Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Earlier, IMD had issued a warning regarding cold wave from 13-15 January, however, now the meteorological department has extended till January 22 as the dense fog spread across northern states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will begin lifting from Tuesday. Also, this will lead to hotter days and colder nights.

The cold weather conditions in the states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar are likely to continue as the temperature will hover below the normal limits. While, dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of northeastern states, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Bihar and sub-Himalayan regions.

Today, IMD predicted light rainfall in parts Delhi, with the mercury settling at minimum 8-degree Celcius and maximum 17-degree Celcius. Also, it is predicted that national capital's temperature will rise by a few notches over the next few days due to the easterly winds blowing in Delhi.

On Sunday, the mercury dropped below 5-degree Celcius in parts of northern India covering the region in dense fog. Delhi recorded the minimum temperature at 5.7-degree Celcius while Kashmir witnesses chilly cold waves freezing the water in the supply lines in several areas. Also, a thick layer of ice has covered several roads, making it difficult for people to drive or commute.

As per MeT department, the night temperature in Kashmir has improved slightly, however, it remained several notches below the freezing point as compared to the day earlier. Srinagar, also known as the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed minus 7.6 degrees Celcius.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv