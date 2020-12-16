North Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, including national capital Delhi, are likely to see a further dip in the temperature on account of snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, including national capital Delhi, are likely to see a further dip in the temperature on account of snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Icy winds blowing from the snow-laden Himalayas have brought the mercury in the plains down with people shivering in intense cold.

Delhi airport area recorded low visibility due to dense fog as the minimum temperature in the national capital came down 4.1-degree Celcius, the season's lowest so far. If the weather department is to be believed, the mercury will dip even further in Delhi. The air quality in the national capital, meanwhile, continues to remain in the poor category.

Moreover, the weather department has predicted rains in several south Indian states. According to the reports, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rains between December 17 and 18. On the other hand, there is a rain forecast for Kerala as well.

As per the Meteorological Department, a major fall is expected in the minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum temperature in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh reached below zero. Leh in Ladakh recorded a minimum night temperature of minus 13.2 and Kargil minus 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Katra recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees, Batot 0.2 degrees, Banihal minus 1 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.4 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures in Kashmir and Ladakh went below freezing point on Monday while dense fog in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu city affected air and ground traffic.

