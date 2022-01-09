New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Residents of the National capital and its adjoining areas have been witnessing an intense spell of rain since Wednesday. Now, according to India Meteorological Department's prediction, the temperature in Northwest India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are likely to drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next two three days.

The weather department also said that the Western Himalayan region will witness intense rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers during the next 48 hours and over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours. Further, the MET department has also predicted an intense thunderstorm activity over Central India from January 8 to 12 and over Eastern India from January 10 to 13.

“A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood with a trough (line of low pressure) aloft. The induced cyclonic circulation is lying over east Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. There is a high moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea over northwest and adjoining central India, which is likely to continue during the next two days. The confluence of winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is likely over central India during next three-four days,” the IMD said in its evening forecast bulletin on Saturday," the weather department said in its evening forecast bulletin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhites woke up to a gloomy and rainy morning on Sunday. The weather department has predicted rainfall in the capital throughout the day with a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal.

Following intense rain in the city, for the first time in the year, the air quality in the national capital improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category from the ‘poor’ category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the AQI in the capital stood at 90 on Sunday.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen