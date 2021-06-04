Weather Forecast: Parts of north and northwestern India are likely to receive fresh pre-monsoon rainfall during the next 2-3 days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After soaking Kerala and Lakshadweep with its annual shower, the monsoon reached Karnataka on Friday. Apart from almost the whole of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh too are witnessing monsoon showers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rains in Kerala in the next 24 hours.

During the next 2-3 days, the IMD said in a press statement, the monsoon is very likely to advance further into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, some part of Maharashtra, Goa and more central parts of the Bay of Bengal and some parts of the northeast.

Apart from the states where monsoon is expected to reach in the coming days, parts of northern India are also expected to receive rainfall in the next 24-48 hours.

According to skymet weather, in the next 24 hours, parts of Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh can receive light to medium rainfall. Punjab and Southeast Rajasthan, too are likely to receive light rainfall with thunderstorms.

Pre-monsoon rainfall in Delhi and Rajasthan till June 5: Report

Parts of north and northwestern India are likely to receive fresh pre-monsoon rainfall during the next 2-3 days, as per the weather department.



The IMD’s regional centre in New Delhi has issued a yellow watch over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Thursday. The advisory urges citizens to ‘be aware’ of the weather situation.

When will the monsoon reach your state?

As per IMD’s forecast, monsoon is likely to stay slightly above normal this year, with the whole of the following states to come under the ambit of annual rainfall season by these dates:

Maharashtra: 10 June

Telangana: 11 June

West Bengal: 12 June

Odisha: 13 June

Jharkhand: 14 June

Bihar and Chhattisgarh: 16 June

Gujarat: 20 June

Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh: 20 June

Uttar Pradesh: 22 June

Himachal Pradesh: 24 June

Rajasthan: 25 June

Delhi and Haryana: 27 June

Punjab: 28 June

Posted By: Mukul Sharma