New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a fresh round of downpours over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and North Rajasthan under the influence of Western Disturbances and its induced cyclonic circulation. The IMD said isolated light rainfall is likely over the mentioned four states on 22nd and 23rd February 2022. The region (except North Rajasthan) could also witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds on February 22.

The weather forecast agency also predicted strong surface winds (25-30 kmph) are likely to prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on 22nd February.

In terms of temperature, most parts of the country are witnessing slightly warm days and a clear sky including the national capital. Delhi on Monday recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius as of 8 am which is slightly warmer than the mercury in the previous days. IMD has also predicted that no significant change in the minimum temperature is likely over most parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall could occur at isolated places over the Jammu division on February 22 while thunderstorms with lightning could occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today itself on February 21. The condition is likely to continue and prevail on February 23 as well over isolated places of Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Monday improved to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 149. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 75 and 153 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha