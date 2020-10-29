Former Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa said Islamabad was under huge pressure to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, days after his MiG-21 was downed in a dogfight in February last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday said that the Indian armed forces were well prepared to wipe out Pakistan military’s forward brigades had their "military adventure" been successful in response to the Balakot aerial strikes and added that Islamabad was under huge pressure to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, days after his MiG-21 was downed in a dogfight in February last year.

His remarks came after Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said in the National Assembly that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting of parliamentary leaders that India was about to attack their country if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Varthaman “that night by 9 pm.”

“I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm,” Sadiq had said.

Wing Commander Varthaman had shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani air force on February 27, 2019, and in the process, his plane crossed over to Pakistani side and was shot down. Abhinandan was returned to India from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019.

#WATCH "I told Abhinandan's father we'll definitely get him back...The way he (Pak MP) is saying is because our military posture was offensive... we were in position to wipe out their forward brigades. They know our capability: Former IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal(Retd.) BS Dhanoa https://t.co/Cmv1eb5lSV pic.twitter.com/KOMEWPplwY — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

"Abhinandan's father and I served together. So, when Abhinandan ejected I told him that we could not get Ahuja back, but will definitely get Abhinandan back. During the Kargil war, my flight commander Ahuja was captured and shot dead. That was playing on my mind. I told him that there are two parts. The main pressure on Pakistan was diplomatic and political. But there was also a military posture," Dhanoa told ANI. Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, who flew a MiG-21, was killed by Pakistani forces after his fighter jet was shot down by Pakistani forces in 1999.

"The way he (Pakistan MP) is saying that 'Pair 'kaanp rahe the' (legs were trembling). It is because the military posture was very offensive... God forbid if there are military misadventure on 27th and hit some of our military installations, we were in a position to wipe out their forward brigades. They know what is our capability," he said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha